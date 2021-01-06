 Skip to main content
Lockport man charged in Pendleton crash that killed Williamsville woman
A Lockport man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and three counts of impaired driving in connection with a Nov. 20 crash in Pendleton that killed a 43-year-old Williamsville woman, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said.

Joshua M. Kalenda, 29, was arraigned Tuesday in the Centralized Arraignment Court at the Sheriff's Office, the agency announced in a news release.

Kalenda was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, two counts of driving while ability impaired by a drug and driving while ability impaired by a combined influence of drugs. He was also ticketed for failure to keep right.

Melissa E. Maras was killed on the afternoon of Nov. 20 when her vehicle, which was northbound on Campbell Boulevard, was struck by a southbound vehicle that had crossed the center line in front of the Wendelville Fire Co., the Sheriff's Office said after the crash.

Kalenda will be scheduled for a date in Pendleton Town Court, the Sheriff's Office said.

