Lockport man arrested on federal weapons and narcotics charges

A Lockport man was arrested after the Niagara County Drug Task Force and other agencies executed search warrants Monday morning on addresses in Lockport and Rochester, Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced.

Boasha D. Bedell, 37, was arraigned on federal weapons and narcotics charges and remanded to the custody of U.S. marshals without bail.

Sheriff Filicetti said multiple firearms, a quantity of narcotics, body armor and cash were seized.

Assisting in the operation were the Greater Rochester Area Narcotics Enforcement Team, the U.S. Border Patrol and the Lockport Police Department.

