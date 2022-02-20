Lockport man arrested in fatal hit-and-run

Police arrested a Lockport man they say was the driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on Saturday.

Nathan Marziale, 38, was arrested after Niagara County sheriff's deputies located the BMW they said Marziale was driving when he allegedly struck the pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, sheriff's officials said early Sunday morning.

Marziale's 2018 BMW X5 struck the 28-year-old man on Dysinger Road, the sheriff said. The man was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The sheriff charged Marziale with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a felony. He was taken to Niagara County Jail, where he was held pending arraignment.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the victim.

