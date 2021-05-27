Lockport man arraigned in fatal crash

A City of Lockport man was arraigned in City Court Wednesday on manslaughter and other charges stemming from a pickup truck crash that killed his passenger.

Thomas R. Townsend, 23, pleaded not guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter in the death of Brendan Roach, 21, of Lockport, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli.

Townsend was arrested May 10, two days after Roach was killed when Townsend's pickup truck overturned on Glenwood Avenue in Lockport.

Townsend also was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding and moving from a lane unsafely. Granchelli said results of a toxicology test are being awaited in order to estimate Townsend's blood alcohol content.

Townsend, who according to Granchelli has no record of prior arrests, was released on his own recognizance by City Judge William J. Watson.

Townsend was treated for neck and back injuries after the crash, Granchelli said.

