State troopers investigating a report of a potential gunshot on Sunday discovered a woman who police said had been kidnapped and was being sexually abused at gunpoint.

Troopers responded to apartments on Robinson Road at 2:21 p.m., state police said Monday in a news release.

The person reporting the gunshot directed investigators to a hole in the ceiling.

Troopers and Niagara County sheriff's deputies subsequently found James P. Wilson "who had kidnapped a female victim and sexually abused her while holding her at gunpoint," police said.

Wilson, of Lockport, was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree menacing and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

The victim and Wilson, 71, previously knew each other and she had been kidnapped earlier on Sunday, said Trooper James O'Callaghan, public information officer for Troop A.

Wilson was taken to the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment.