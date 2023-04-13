A 3-year-old girl who was mauled by family dogs Thursday morning at a home in Lockport is in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The mauling was under investigation by the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau.

About 9:40 a.m., sheriff's received a 911 call that a child had been "attacked by numerous family-owned dogs at a residence on Glendale Drive in the Town of Lockport," sheriff's officials said.

Deputies responded with EMS personnel who rendered first-aid. The child was then taken to the hospital.

The SPCA of Niagara County took possession of the dogs.