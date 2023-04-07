The Orleans County Sheriff's Office wants the public's help in its investigation of an apparent murder-suicide that occurred Sunday in the Town of Carlton.

Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked 75 feet from the roadway in an orchard on Kendrick Road. About 400 feet from the vehicle, deputies found the bodies of Henry F. Spoon Jr., 39, and his son Shawn, 14, both of Lockport.

Based on evidence found at the scene, along with findings from autopsies performed on the bodies by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, investigators believe that Henry Spoon killed his son and then himself.

Deputies are urging anyone with information about the incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 585-589-5527.

There are many ways to reach out to a trained counselor in times of crisis. Crisis Services of Erie County operates a 24-hour hotline at 716-834-3131. The Niagara County crisis hotline is 716-285-3515. You can also call 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.