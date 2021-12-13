 Skip to main content
Lockport child molester to serve 5 years
David Free

David W. Free (Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office)

 Thomas J. Prohaska

David W. Free of the City of Lockport will serve five years in prison for molesting a girl under the age of 11 between September 2017 and December 2019.

Free, 34, received the sentence Monday from Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who tacked on 15 years of post-release supervision. That can be converted to prison time if Free violates the supervision rules.

The five-year prison term was part of a plea bargain agreed to Oct. 18, when Free pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. The crime occurred in the City of Lockport.

