Lockport child molester to serve 5 years

David W. Free of the City of Lockport will serve five years in prison for molesting a girl under the age of 11 between September 2017 and December 2019.

Free, 34, received the sentence Monday from Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who tacked on 15 years of post-release supervision. That can be converted to prison time if Free violates the supervision rules.

The five-year prison term was part of a plea bargain agreed to Oct. 18, when Free pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. The crime occurred in the City of Lockport.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.