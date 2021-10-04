Lockport child molester to serve 15 years

Daniel Hope, a City of Lockport man who sexually molested two children over a two-year period was sentenced Monday to 15 years in state prison.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. tacked on 15 years of post-release supervision.

Hope, 31, pleaded guilty Aug. 4 to two reduced counts of attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child. A boy and a girl, both under age 11, were victimized in the City of Lockport between August 2016 and August 2018.

“This was a long and difficult investigation, primarily due to the young age of the victims and the extreme impact the abuse had on the children,” District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said.

Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Zucco, who prosecuted Hope with former colleague Lisa M. Baehre, said the investigative team included the Child Advocacy Center of Niagara, Lockport detectives Heather Glenn and Lt. Travis Mapes, State Police Investigator John Spero, Child Protective Services caseworker Rhonda Platt and Sheriff’s Office victim assistance advocate Stacy Suess.

