Lockport 9th-grader arrested in online threats that closed schools

A ninth-grade student at Lockport High School was arrested Wednesday and charged with making social media threats online that led to closures of the schools, followed by the decision to shift all Lockport grades to online learning for the rest of this week.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with two counts of making a terroristic threat and two counts of falsely reporting an incident, Police Chief Steven K. Abbott said.

The charges pertain to threats last Thursday and this Monday, both of which led to closures of the high school the following day. Remote learning was activated on both occasions.

The investigation remains open, Abbott said.

Lockport High School also was closed Sept. 27 and Nov. 22 because of online threats. A 12-year-old was charged in the September case with making a terroristic threat.

Both defendants are expected to be prosecuted in Niagara County Family Court.

Abbott said there were a lot of false online rumors about the cases.

"We got a lot of tips, a lot of information came in, some of it wrong, but that is a great help to us," Abbott said. "Even if it is wrong, if they see something, say something. If they hear something, say something. That is one of the greatest assets we have, is the public passing along that information."

