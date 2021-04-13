 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lockout concluded at Amherst elementary school
0 comments

Lockout concluded at Amherst elementary school

Support this work for $1 a month

Windermere Boulevard Elementary School went into lockout Tuesday afternoon after police received a mental health call on the same street as the school.

Amherst police responded to the call of a man having a mental health episode at about 12:50 p.m., police said.

Police advised the school to implement lockout measures "out of an abundance of caution," the police department said.

The situation on the street was resolved a short time later, with the male subject transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Governors say no to President Biden’s mask mandate

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News