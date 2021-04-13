Lockout concluded at Amherst elementary school

Windermere Boulevard Elementary School went into lockout Tuesday afternoon after police received a mental health call on the same street as the school.

Amherst police responded to the call of a man having a mental health episode at about 12:50 p.m., police said.

Police advised the school to implement lockout measures "out of an abundance of caution," the police department said.

The situation on the street was resolved a short time later, with the male subject transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

