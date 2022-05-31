Lockdown lifted after police find BB gun in Olmsted School bathroom

A seventh-grade student accused of bringing a BB gun to Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington triggered an emergency response for about 20 minutes Tuesday morning, Buffalo police and school officials said.

Police responded to the Suffolk Street school about 10:55 a.m. after a student reported seeing another student with what appeared to be a gun, officials said.

The school went into lockdown for about five minutes, and then school officials converted the response into a "shelter in place," they said.

Officers who arrived on scene determined the weapon was a BB gun. It was found in a bathroom, a police spokesman said.

By about 11:15 a.m. the normal school schedule had resumed.

The student's behavior will be handled under the Buffalo Public Schools' code of conduct.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

