 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lockdown lifted after police find BB gun in Olmsted School bathroom

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A seventh-grade student accused of bringing a BB gun to Frederick Law Olmsted School at Kensington triggered an emergency response for about 20 minutes Tuesday morning, Buffalo police and school officials said.

Police responded to the Suffolk Street school about 10:55 a.m. after a student reported seeing another student with what appeared to be a gun, officials said.

The school went into lockdown for about five minutes, and then school officials converted the response into a "shelter in place," they said.

Officers who arrived on scene determined the weapon was a BB gun. It was found in a bathroom, a police spokesman said.

By about 11:15 a.m. the normal school schedule had resumed.

The student's behavior will be handled under the Buffalo Public Schools' code of conduct.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Heralded biology professor Michael Noonan frequently traveled across the world with Canisius College students, filming wildlife and making videos aimed at conserving the natural environment. But Noonan’s actions on one of those trips and on campus – including allegations that he repeatedly sexually harassed female students – are now the focus of a federal lawsuit against the college.

Watch Now: Related Video

Largest dam removal in US history set to begin in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News