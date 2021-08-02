 Skip to main content
Lockdown concludes at Southside Elementary after police find two water pistols
A report of a student who possibly possessed a gun triggered a lockdown Monday morning at Southside Elementary School, where two toy water pistols were later recovered, according to police.

The school went into lockdown about 9:30 a.m. after a report was made, said Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

The school was searched by K-9 units and the lockdown was lifted about 10:30 a.m., DeGeorge said.

No charges will be filed against the male student who was found in possession of the water pistols.

Summer school activities have resumed at the school.

Charles R. Drew Science Magnet School went into lockdown July 22 after authorities received reports of a student with what looked like a handgun in a bathroom. Police later determined the gun was an "exact replica of a Glock handgun."

Last Tuesday, police said a second gun – an inoperable handgun – was found in a student's backpack during that investigation.

