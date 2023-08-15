An executive in a local technology firm who did not pay more than $1.1 million in employment taxes has pleaded guilty to a federal tax charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Julie Dotton, 51, of Orchard Park, president and CEO of Applied Sciences Group and founding partner of KRP Holdings, admitted to a charge of failure to truthfully account for and pay over employment taxes before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 20.

Prosecutors said Dotton filed to remit money to the Internal Revenue Service for income taxes, Social Security and Medicare fees based on the wages of employees, which businesses ordinarily hold in trust for the government.

The money owed for all of 2018 and three quarters of 2019 totaled $1,100,837.

Dotton also admitted that she obtained a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan for $117,277 to which she was not entitled, prosecutors added.

The plea followed an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service.

- Dale Anderson