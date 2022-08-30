Local animal lovers galvanize over plight of allegedly stolen and abused mixed breed terrier

A recent case of alleged property theft and animal cruelty galvanized a 9-year-old Cheektowaga boy to raise $750 on behalf of a female mixed-breed terrier named Nyxxi.

The boy, Jaxson Kross, was initially inspired after hearing of the dog's plight through his mom, Christy Miskell, who followed the case on Facebook. Miskell said she, Jaxson and other local animal lovers are vowing to show up on Sept. 22 in Lancaster Town Court for the case against 47-year-old Andrea White of Lancaster, who is accused of having stolen the dog. Nyxxi was found at White's property on Aug. 17.

"My son and I will definitely be at the next court case," Miskell said in an email sent to The Buffalo News on Tuesday.

District Attorney's Office to prosecute Lancaster woman accused of stealing dog Andrea White, 47, was charged with fourth-degree larceny, a felony; and overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Friday.

White was arraigned on Thursday and charged with fourth-degree larceny, a felony; overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; and failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Flynn said the case will be prosecuted by his office, with assistant district attorneys Christine M. Garvey of the Animal Cruelty Unit and Ryan A. Emmerling of the Justice Courts Bureau taking the lead.

According to the DA's report, Nyxxi's owner reportedly hired White on July 18 to board his dog at White's residence on East Home Road in Lancaster until Aug. 1.

When the owner went to retrieve Nyxxi at the end of her stay, White reportedly refused to release the dog, which was valued at $1,300, according to the DA's Office. The owner tried to retrieve Nyxxi again four days later, but was told by White that his terrier had escaped during a minor car crash White experienced in Orchard Park, the report claimed.

The owner then contacted Lancaster police, who executed a search warrant on White's property and found nine dogs, including Nyxxi and five others that were seized. The DA's Office said Nyxxi was treated by an emergency veterinarian for a fractured and dislocated left front paw, a neck laceration and missing teeth.

"So I started following the story through Facebook when Nyxxi was supposedly missing in a 'car accident,' " Miskell said Tuesday.

She said her son, Jaxson, heard his mother talking about the mistreatment of the dog, allegedly at the hands of White, and asked for permission to open a lemonade stand to raise money for Nyxxi.

"My 9-year-old son, Jaxson, asked if he could donate money to help the dog and actually asked if he could do a lemonade stand," said Miskell.

She said they went shopping and Jaxson picked out the supplies for the lemonade, along with some iced tea, cookies and chips.

"He also got to meet Nyxxi. Since then, I’ve been very involved in the case to stand against people that abuse and torture animals," Miskell added.