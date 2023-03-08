A Little Valley man who reportedly walked into an establishment in Ellicottville on Friday with a loaded assault rifle has been released under supervision by the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's office pending his next court appearance, the Ellicottville Town Police Department reported.

Aaron J. Leo, 29, of Seventh Street, previously was held in the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail after his arraignment in Ellicottville Town Court.

Leo was charged with third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon ammunition feeding device capable of holding more than 10 rounds. All are Class D felonies. He was released Tuesday following a felony hearing.