Life sentence ahead for registered sex offender after pornography conviction

A registered sex offender faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison after his conviction by a federal court jury on a charge of producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Charles Porterfield, 37, of Springville, had been convicted on a sexual misconduct charge in 2011 was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of post-release supervision. He also was required to register as a sex offender for life.

Less than a month after supervision ended, Porterfield paid a 13-year-old girl to engage in a sexual relationship online, prosecutors said, and used her to produce pornographic images and videos.

Sentencing is scheduled May 23 before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, who presided over Porterfield's trial.