Lewiston police reveal name of man arrested after armed standoff

Police have identified the man arrested Wednesday morning on the Tuscarora Reservation when police fired tear gas into a house and crunched into the wall with an armored vehicle.

In a news release, Lewiston Police said the suspect in the all-night armed standoff was Clint C. Newman, 41. He was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, disorderly conduct and prohibited use of a firearm within 500 feet of a residence.

Newman was arraigned Wednesday night at the Niagara County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Police were called to a home near the corner of Mount Hope and Walmore roads about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and a domestic incident.

Newman's wife and teenage son had escaped before police arrived, and Newman, armed with a 7mm bolt-action rifle, allegedly fired about a dozen shots during the night.

About 6:30 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and the Niagara Falls SWAT team broke into the house and arrested Newman.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.