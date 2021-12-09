 Skip to main content
Lewiston police reveal name of man arrested after armed standoff
Lewiston police reveal name of man arrested after armed standoff

Police have identified the man arrested Wednesday morning on the Tuscarora Reservation when police fired tear gas into a house and crunched into the wall with an armored vehicle.

In a news release, Lewiston Police said the suspect in the all-night armed standoff was Clint C. Newman, 41. He was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing, disorderly conduct and prohibited use of a firearm within 500 feet of a residence.

Newman was arraigned Wednesday night at the Niagara County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Police were called to a home near the corner of Mount Hope and Walmore roads about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired and a domestic incident.

Newman's wife and teenage son had escaped before police arrived, and Newman, armed with a 7mm bolt-action rifle, allegedly fired about a dozen shots during the night.

About 6:30 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff's Emergency Response Team and the Niagara Falls SWAT team broke into the house and arrested Newman.

