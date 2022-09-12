 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lewiston police identify bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

Police have identified the bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash in Lewiston Sunday morning as a 61-year-old Newfane man.

Barry C. Tierney was found in the roadway at Lewiston Road and Creek Road Extension, Lewiston police said. Tierney died at the scene.

Officers responded at 1:54 a.m. Sunday to the scene for the report of a bicyclist down in the roadway.

The driver, who police said fled the scene, turned himself in Sunday, and the vehicle involved was located in Niagara Falls, police said.

Authorities have not released the driver's name.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver fled south on Lewiston Road after striking Tierney, police said.

Police and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

