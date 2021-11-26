Lewiston man dies following incident in Concord

A 47-year-old Lewiston man was pronounced dead on the side of the road in Concord earlier this week, in what the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Friday was a "fatal pedestrian incident."
Jason Hilbig died along Genesee Road on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.
A bystander on Genesee flagged down a sheriff's deputy around noon, directing the deputy to Hilbig, who was lying motionless in the road.
While emergency personnel and other deputies attended to him, a deputy pulled over the driver of what the Sheriff's Office described as "the suspected vehicle" on Genesee.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, who said in a news release the incident is under investigation by the Crash Investigation Unit, did not immediately provide any further details.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
