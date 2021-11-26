 Skip to main content
Lewiston man dies following incident in Concord
Lewiston man dies following incident in Concord

A 47-year-old Lewiston man was pronounced dead on the side of the road in Concord earlier this week, in what the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Friday was a "fatal pedestrian incident."

Jason Hilbig died along Genesee Road on Tuesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

A bystander on Genesee flagged down a sheriff's deputy around noon, directing the deputy to Hilbig, who was lying motionless in the road.

While emergency personnel and other deputies attended to him, a deputy pulled over the driver of what the Sheriff's Office described as "the suspected vehicle" on Genesee.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, who said in a news release the incident is under investigation by the Crash Investigation Unit, did not immediately provide any further details.

