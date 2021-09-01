 Skip to main content
Lewiston man admits molesting two girls for 4 years
A Lewiston man will be sent to prison for four years for sexually assaulting two girls from 2007 to 2011.

Charles Rolfe.

Charles Rolfe Sr., 47, has been in Niagara County Jail since his arrest in November 2019, when the victims came forward to accuse him, according to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baehre.

The victims are 17 and 19 years old now, but were 3 and 5 years old when the abuse began.

Rolfe pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

The maximum penalty for that is 30 years in prison, but State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. said he will sentence Rolfe to four years when he returns to court Nov. 3.

When Rolfe appeared in court last week to express interest in taking the pre-indictment plea deal, Kloch told him, "It's a very, very good decision." The judge added, "It saves the victims from having to go through a trial."

