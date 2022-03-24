'Less-than-lethal tool': After delays, Buffalo ramps up Taser training in effort to avert deadly police encounters

The moment police officers David Santana and Nathaniel Rodriguez walked into the training room at Buffalo Police Headquarters, the scenario unfolded before them.
Instructor Allan May, wearing a bulky Velcro "bear suit" and a yellow helmet with a face shield, held a baseball bat, ready to swing.
The officers could not see the other instructor, Roberto Becerril, also in one of those suits, hidden behind a partition. Bins and buckets came flying over the wall.
The instructors screamed expletives at each other.
"Buffalo police!" Santana and Rodriguez yelled.
Santana and Rodriguez were in the most recent wave of Buffalo police officers being trained to deploy Tasers. The department's training began late last month, with the first devices distributed to precinct stations a couple of weeks later. For now, each station will have about 20 Tasers, so officers will share them. By this week, 206 police officers will be fully trained and ready to use the devices when on duty. The plan is to eventually have more than 500 Tasers distributed to patrol officers.
Buffalo's lack of Tasers drew attention in September 2020, after a Buffalo police officer shot a homeless, mentally ill man who was swinging a baseball bat at officers. And last week, after two Buffalo police officers shot a man with a history of mental health issues who charged at them with a knife, some asked why those officers didn't have a Taser yet.
Man shot by Buffalo police is charged with menacing; officers had 'crystal clear' reason to shoot, DA says
A knife-wielding man shot by Buffalo police March 14 was arraigned Tuesday and charged with two counts of menacing a police officer, while the two officers who shot him were cleared of any wrongdoing.
On Monday, the instructors kept screaming.
As the two officers approached and turned a bend, they saw Becerril wielding a piece of 2-by-4-inch lumber.
"Put it down!" the officers yelled. "Put it down!"
Santana pointed a Taser at Becerril, projecting a thin beam of green light on his torso and red light about a foot below on his leg.
"Taser! Taser! Taser!" Santana yelled, and then he deployed the Taser, shooting two prongs attached to long, thin wires. Tick-tick-tick-tick-tick, the stun guns clattered. The prongs struck Becerril's suit and the officers moved in to take the instructor into custody.
'Less than lethal'
Taser is the brand name of the most widely used stun gun. It is produced by Axon Enterprise, which also makes body-worn cameras. About 15,000 law enforcement and military agencies in the U.S. use stun guns, according to the National Institute of Justice.
The two prongs produce up to a 50,000-volt charge that temporarily incapacitates the subject – enough time for a police officer to gain control of the subject.
The idea is to provide an alternative to firing a gun and avoid a fatal encounter.
"It's another tool that they have," said Deputy Police Commissioner Barbara Lark, who is overseeing the rollout of Tasers. "It's a less-than-lethal tool."
As the "less-than-lethal" term suggests, stun guns aren't harmless, and in some occasions they have been known to lead to injury or death.
Support Local Journalism
At least 500 people in the U.S. have died since 2001 after being shocked with stun guns during an arrest or while in jail, according to a 2012 statement by Amnesty International, which supports stricter limits on the use of Tasers, the New York Times has reported.
Axon says on its website that its Tasers have been used nearly 5 million times and have not resulted in injury or death in 99.75% of the encounters.
Tom Burton, the Buffalo police union attorney, said Tasers are a good alternative to a firearm.
"It's not perfect," Burton said. "But it's better than not having that option."
Buffalo has been an outlier in equipping its officers with Tasers. Former police commissioner Daniel Derenda was hesitant to use them, raising questions about how effective they would be when used on someone wearing a thick winter coat. For many years, only the SWAT team had access.
In 2018, the state Attorney General's Office issued a report on its investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Black Rock by a Buffalo officer. The office found that the officer mistakenly believed the man had just shot his partner, so no criminal charges were filed against the officer. However, the Attorney General's Office strongly recommended the Buffalo Police Department begin equipping its officers with stun guns.
The city's 2019-2020 budget included $417,000 for Tasers, but that money was diverted to pay for Covid-19-related expenses, mostly masks for city employees. Also, police said that in-person training would be difficult because of social distancing rules.
Now, the program is finally getting off the ground. The city is spending close to a $1 million to roll out the program over the next six years to equip more than 500 officers with the devices.
The training sessions began once the department received its first shipments of Taser 7s, the newest available model from Axon, along with the cartridges and docking stations for recharging, Lark said.
As of Tuesday, Buffalo police officers have not yet deployed a Taser while on duty since the beginning of the program.
'A de-escalation tool'
Officers are trained in groups and undergo 10 hours of instruction, usually all in one day. The day begins with a detailed PowerPoint presentation. Then officers review the department's policy for Taser use before heading into hands-on training. The officers begin by using devices that have inert cartridges, then move on to devices that shoot prongs that stick to the suits but don't carry a charge. Then they train with the prongs that are the real deal.
Joe Mihalics, senior training instructor for the department, said the officers are taught how to use Tasers as part of de-escalation – even without actually deploying them.
"That's the biggest takeaway. It's a de-escalation tool," he said.
Sometimes, just showing the bright yellow device is enough to calm a situation. Officers can also hit a button which makes the loud and unmistakable tick-tick-tick sound of a stun gun going off, without actually shooting the prongs. The beam of lights that project onto the person can be an effective deterrent as well, he said.
Police are also taught about the kinds of situations where stun guns would be too dangerous to use. They should aim for the front and back of the torso – not the head, neck or genitals. They're not to be used on children, the elderly or someone who looks frail. They shouldn't be used around flammable substances, like at a gas station or by someone next to a lawn mower. They also shouldn't be used on someone in the water because of the danger of drowning.
The officers can volunteer to be Tased themselves, something Mihalics recommends.
"It is voluntary," he said.
But it helps to understand what it feels like.
"It's a five-second ride. It locks you up," he said.
The experience also helps an officer recognize that it's just one tool – and that talking someone down is a great alternative, if possible.
"We don't have to use the Taser," he said.