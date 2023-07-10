Four men in a stolen vehicle were apprehended early Monday after a lengthy chase that began in the Town of Newfane, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and sixth-degree conspiracy were Franklin A. Chambers, 21; Tarin T. Abram, 23; and Ishmeal J. Muhammad, 23, all from Buffalo; and Demetrius M. Davis Jr., 22, of Cassadaga.

Chambers, identified as the driver, also was charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment, aggravated unlicensed operation, reckless driving and several traffic violations. All were held for centralized arraignment in the Niagara County Correctional Facility.

According to the report, a deputy spotted a vehicle stolen in Buffalo about 2:25 a.m. on Ewings Road in Newfane and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled into the Town of Lockport, where patrols used stop sticks to deflate all four tires, the Sheriff's Office said.

The vehicle stopped in a ditch and four men inside fled on foot. All were rounded up with the help of the sheriff's K9 Unit and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team, state police, City of Lockport police and Lewiston police.