It’s a question you might expect to hear in a kitchen – not a courtroom:

Without butter, can you really call it a shortbread cookie?

But that’s what U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. had to decide in a recent lawsuit over the labeling of Nabisco’s Lorna Doone cookies.

Other foods have been on his docket, too, as he and other judges in Western New York have seen an uptick in such lawsuits.

There are cases about whether brands are genuine. Is it misleading to market tortillas as “A Taste of Mexico!” or use ancient-Greek font on packages of feta cheese when they are made in the United States?

Another sued over what to call his drink. The vanilla and banana flavoring in his bottle of Bumbu Original Craft Rum make it closer to a sweet, syrupy liqueur – not rum, the Niagara Falls man said.

And it’s not just edible products on the court’s plate.

The Febreze brand of air fresheners promises to “eliminate odors,” but a Hamburg woman’s lawsuit contends the product “merely envelops” odors to reduce their release into the air.

A Buffalo woman says she was “taken in” by the stylized design of flowers, leaves and butterflies on her bottle of Gain Original Aroma Boost. The packaging makes the detergent seem more environmentally friendly than it really is, according to her lawsuit.

There’s a reason for the increase in these product-labeling lawsuits. And his name is Spencer Sheehan.

Credit or blame the Long Island attorney, who filed all but a few of the local cases and has sued hundreds of manufacturers and retailers across the nation. Sheehan has filed 20 federal cases in Western New York since 2021, and he’s on pace this year to exceed the 10 cases he filed here last year. A prolific class-action filer, Sheehan has filed most of his 545 federal lawsuits since 2020 in New York City and Chicago.

Beyond testing the patience of corporate defense lawyers, the sheer number of Sheehan’s cases caught the attention of one federal judge, who noted that Sheehan doesn’t win many of them.

“By the look of things, attorney Sheehan is filing consumer fraud cases over and over again, seemingly covering just about every aisle in the grocery store, without much success,” Chicago-based U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger said in a recent court order. “At some point, a losing streak should tell you something.

“Sheehan keeps bringing cases about how to read product labels, but he can’t seem to read the tea leaves from the judiciary,” Seeger said.

Seeger, however, did call a Sheehan case before him about “butterless butter spray” a notable exception.

“They might roll their eyes, but I think they like them,” Sheehan told The Buffalo News about the federal judges who preside over his cases.

Product-labeling cases can seem like a refreshing break from the serious criminal matters that fill court calendars.

“It can seem like it’s kind of silly,” Sheehan said. “But the allegations in these complaints are based on laws and regulations. There are laws about these things. And I do my best to bring those to the court’s attention.”

‘Reasonable consumers’

Sheehan acknowledges his legal losses but adds, “We often do have success.”

“For most plaintiffs in federal and state court, you’re going to lose most of the time, no matter what the case,” he said.

His case against Lorna Doone cookies crumbled. He represented a consumer who said she “believed and expected” ingredients like butter to be included in the cookies. Court papers from Sheehan included a passage from “How to Bake,” published by Harper Collins, that noted, “You can’t make shortbread without butter.”

The company’s lawyers replied that “nothing in her complaint suggests that reasonable consumers share her far-fetched interpretation of shortbread.”

Sinatra, the federal judge in Buffalo who handled the case, dismissed the lawsuit earlier this year.

“While avid bakers and pastry chefs might insist on butter in shortbread – for reasons of tradition or quality or taste – it is unreasonable to conclude that reasonable consumers would expect butter in a mass-produced shortbread cookie – where the label and packaging are clear that there is no butter,” Sinatra ruled.

Other product-labeling cases not involving Sheehan have been dismissed, too.

A Buffalo man sued over the packaging of La Banderita Taco Size Flour Tortillas, which he bought at a West Seneca grocery store. The Mexican flag, the phrase “A Taste of Mexico!” as well as the brand name “La Banderita” and the word “Authentic” appear on the label, which he said caused him to believe the tortillas were made in Mexico.

The back of the packaging is clear, in English, about the origin: “MADE IN U.S.A.”

“At worst, the front-label representations are ambiguous as to where the tortillas are made, which is resolved after reading the clear country of manufacture on the back of the package,” Sinatra ruled.

His ruling in that case might offer a clue about the prospects of Sheehan’s feta cheese case. His lawsuit against Lactalis American Group, headquartered in Buffalo, alleges the label for the Président brand gives consumers the impression the feta cheese was made in Greece in part because “feta” is “stylized in ancient-Greek font.”

“The packaging undisputedly does not contain the word Greece, a Greek flag, or a single word in Greek,” the company’s lawyers responded in a court filing. “By contrast, the packaging does explicitly say ‘MADE IN THE USA.’ “

No court ever has concluded that a font can give rise to country-of-origin deception claim, the company said.

“The courthouse doors simply should not be open to this speculative and unfounded putative class action lawsuit,” according to the company filing.

‘Big fuss about a little lemon’

The breadth of Sheehan’s lawsuits became clearer a few months ago when the federal judge in Chicago ordered him to list all of his class-action filings since 2020.

The spreadsheet Sheehan submitted to the court revealed lawsuits in 18 states, with about four of every 10 in Manhattan or Brooklyn. About one in four were filed in Illinois.

He sued Coca-Cola and Walmart a dozen times, followed by 7-Eleven, Kellogg’s and Trader Joe’s nine times each.

Seeger appears to be running out of patience with Sheehan after his recent case over a 12-pack of lemon seltzer water. The consumer called the packaging misleading because it uses the word “lemon.”

“She apparently wanted the cans of water to contain a bunch of juice,” the judge said. “Not just a little juice – a big squeeze of lemon juice, right in each can. So she makes a big fuss about a little lemon.”

The case was not close to viable, the judge ruled, and he warned Sheehan about filing another case in Chicago with the same legal theory.

“Going forward, counsel should proceed with eyes wide open,” the judge said.

Christopher Cole, a Washington, D.C., lawyer, reviewed Sheehan’s list of cases. Between January 2020 and April 2023, about one in five were dismissed outright, with the remaining either settled or pending.

So why file the lawsuits if so many get tossed?

“If one assumes Mr. Sheehan settled roughly 300 of the filings since 2020, which seems plausible in light of the reported data, and even assuming an average of just $20,000 per settlement, Mr. Sheehan and his clients would have recovered roughly $6 million since 2020,” Cole recently wrote on the legal website JD Supra.

“From the defense perspective, if one assumes defense costs of $75,000 per case, which may be low, that amounts to nearly $42 million in defense legal fees incurred due to his cases alone,” Cole added.

Class-action result

Some settlements run in the millions of dollars.

Consider Sheehan’s downstate A&W Root Beer and Cream Soda case, which settled last month for $15 million.

The three named plaintiffs are in line to receive $5,000 each.

Since the court allowed the lawsuit to proceed as a class action, others could also receive money: those who bought either regular or diet A&W Root Beer or A&W Cream Soda anywhere in New York State between February 2016 and March 2021 and who say they were deceived by the label saying “Made With Aged Vanilla,” since the soda’s vanilla taste comes from artificial flavoring.

Those who submit a claim without a proof of purchase shall receive $5.50. To receive more, up to $25, a person must submit a proof of purchase.

A judge preliminarily approved the settlement.

The claim “MADE FROM AGED VANILLA” on the label cultivates a wholesome and natural image in an effort to promote the sale of the soft drinks and to compete with vanilla beverages that do use real vanilla, Sheehan said.

But the A&W sodas owe their flavor to artificial and natural flavors – not from real vanilla, he argued.

The defendants in the case, A&W Concentrate Co. and Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., denied the allegations of misleading labeling but agreed to the settlement.

Sheehan’s law firm and another law firm that joined in the case are seeking $7.83 million for the cost of their work and to pay experts involved in the lawsuit, according to FoodRepublic.com.

The vanilla cases he lost elsewhere didn’t hurt Sheehan in the A&W case.

Dismissals in some jurisdictions don’t discourage him from filing similar lawsuits in other parts of the country.

“The law is not a science,” he said, noting there is no “easy formula” to plug in for all of the cases around the nation.

Each judge has a set of facts particular to a case, Sheehan said.

“I do this so much I can argue to a judge that it’s not so clear cut,” he said. “How courts arrive at what a reasonable consumer may believe or expect is not something that is amenable to clear answers.”