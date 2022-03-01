Lawyer who evaded taxes sentenced to probation

A Grand Island lawyer who evaded nearly $129,000 in federal taxes by using a client trust account to hide his personal income was sentenced Tuesday to two years probation, restitution and 100 hours of community service.

The U.S. Attorney's Office sought imprisonment for William J. Costello II, 71, recommending a guideline sentence of 12 to 18 months.

U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, however, opted against incarceration, citing Costello's age, lack of criminal history, remorse and that none of his clients were affected by his crime.

Costello surrendered his law license after his guilty plea in August. Vilardo called Costello's loss of a 45-year law practice plus humiliation in front of his family "significant collateral consequences."

The judge noted that Costello did not live a lavish lifestyle but struggled to make spousal support payments to his ex-wife.

From 2005 through 2007, and 2009 through 2012, Costello evaded taxes, according to prosecutors.

"I'm sorry I did it," Costello said, adding that he didn't have enough money to pay his taxes when they were due. "I didn't have it, and there was no way to pay it."

- Patrick Lakamp