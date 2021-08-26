Lawsuits identify 230 priests as molesters, including 8 of WNY's most-accused abusers

Child Victims Act lawsuits filed in Western New York alleged that 230 area Catholic priests molested children in nearly every parish in the Buffalo Diocese over the past 75 years, according to an analysis by The Buffalo News.

Eight of the 10 most-accused individuals identified in more than 1,300 lawsuits examined by The News are priests.

The numbers are a striking rebuke to Buffalo Diocese officials who for decades downplayed the extent of abuse in Western New York and protected molester priests from prosecution and public accountability.

“It really speaks to the culture of the diocese and the culture of the local priesthood. I have always maintained that there are good priests out there, but I tend to think almost everybody knew what was going on at some level,” said attorney Steve Boyd, who represents about 600 plaintiffs with Child Victims Act cases in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. “And to see a number that’s well over 200, as a former altar boy, that’s pretty disappointing.”

Boy Scout leaders, teachers, foster parents, relatives and youth sports coaches were among those identified as child molesters in lawsuits filed from Aug. 14, 2019, when a special window suspending the statutes of limitations in child sex abuse cases opened, until Aug. 14, when the window for filing lawsuits closed.