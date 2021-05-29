Lawsuit: UB med school displayed 'culture of indifference' toward sex assault allegations

A medical resident at the University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences has filed a lawsuit alleging a fellow resident sexually assaulted and harassed her.
The lawsuit in State Supreme Court accuses the medical school of exhibiting a "culture of indifference" toward what happened to her, said Lisa A. Coppola, the woman's attorney.
She complained to university officials on three separate occasions, but the university and medical school failed to investigate, according to her lawsuit, which was filed in March.
"It is wholesale failure to protect this female physician," Coppola said. "Sadly, it’s not unusual in the discipline of medicine that women physicians suffer sexual harassment and otherwise, but I would have expected more from our University at Buffalo here and the employer here. These were very serious allegations. And it’s as though they closed their eyes and ears to everything."
The lawsuit – filed against the medical school, University Resident Medical Services and Dr. Amir Akl – alleges violations of federal and state sex and gender discrimination laws. The circumstances created a hostile work environment, subjected the woman to retaliation, and inflicted mental anguish and emotional distress, according to the lawsuit.
Akl denies any wrongdoing, and he plans to file a counterclaim for defamation, said Frank LoTempio III, his attorney.
"Our client is vehemently denying all of these allegations," LoTempio said.
University Resident Medical Services employs medical residents, including the two involved in this case. In legal papers, University Resident Medical Services denied allegations of wrongdoing.
UB also denied the allegations.
"The University at Buffalo takes all allegations of sexual violence and assault on and off campus very seriously," spokesman John DellaContrada said in an email. "Nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of the members of our community."
The Buffalo News does not identify victims or alleged victims of sexual assault, so it is not publishing the name of the woman who filed the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges the woman was abused and harassed by Akl from October through December 2019. That included nonconsensual sexual intercourse in November and December of that year.
"We characterized this as rape," Coppola said.
The rape allegations will form the basis for the defamation claim, LoTempio said.
The woman said the abuse and harassment started in the moments after she learned, while at work, of the death of a close family member, according to the lawsuit. That was when Akl started "stroking and caressing her back, neck, hair and shoulders," according to the suit. "He also pulled her hair, placing his hands and fingers into her hair to do so. In the shock of the moment, (she) had a difficult time processing what was happening to her."
In November 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue, he screamed at her, according to the lawsuit, and then apologized after she started crying and told her to hit him, according to the suit.
He also "emotionally isolated" her "by placing demands on her time and controlling her," according to the suit.
"What the evidence is going to show is that he was a manipulative actor here and, because of her vulnerability at the time, he was able to manipulate her into being submissive to him," Coppola said. "And that's what predators do."
The woman confronted Akl about "his inappropriate touching," according to the lawsuit, but he told her she was mistaken about his motivations and "portrayed himself as a savior figure to help her through her grief."
According to the suit, the woman brought her concerns about Akl to UB officials three times: on Dec. 18, 2019, when she told the director of her residency program; in January 2020, when she completed a performance evaluation of him; and this past February when she sent a letter through her attorney.
Coppola said the letter was sent to UB's Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the campus office that investigates reports of discrimination, harassment and sexual violence. She said her client also expected her program director to bring the matter to that office's attention after their December 2019 conversation.
In response to the letter, according to Coppola, she was advised by an attorney for the university to contact the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the same office that was already notified of the situation directly with the letter.
No one from the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion contacted the woman or interviewed anyone else, Coppola said.
"In other words, UB essentially admitted it never did an investigation back when our client originally made the report and now is blaming the victim for not following UB’s process when the victim already had done so," Coppola said in an email. "As a result, rather than following UB’s clearly-flawed process, we filed our lawsuit."
UB's standard process when it receives a letter from an attorney alleging harassment or discrimination is to invite the client to contact the Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion and schedule an interview so the university can start a full investigation, DellaContrada, the university spokesman, said in an email. The investigatory interview is "essential" to understanding the allegations and conducting an informed, effective investigation, he said.
"EDI's policies prohibit disclosure of confidential information about an individual matter or investigation," DellaContrada said in the email. "The university will not disclose case-specific facts or details about any pending litigation."
In 2019, the university received 62 reports of sexual violence. Of those, 18 students pursued cases through the school's conduct process and nine individuals were found responsible and received disciplinary sanctions, according to the university.
"As established by this data, UB has acted and will continue to act on claims of sexual violence when these are reported to UB," DellaContrada said. "UB cannot act when a complainant does not provide sufficient information to allow us to know that they have experienced sexual violence, and our ability to respond is limited when a complainant does not cooperate with the university’s process for conducting a full and effective investigation."
In a written statement, attorneys for University Resident Medical Services said medical residents are required to take mandatory annual sexual harassment prevention training and the company is "committed to ensuring" no discrimination or harassment takes place.
Attorneys for UB from the state Attorney General's Office are trying to get the lawsuit dismissed, arguing State Supreme Court does not have the jurisdiction to consider the matter. Attorneys have asserted only the Court of Claims has jurisdiction to consider claims against UB and the medical school.
UB was both the woman's educator and employer, so it had dual responsibilities to protect her, responsibilities which are outlined in its own policies and procedures, Coppola said.