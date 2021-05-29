Lawsuit: UB med school displayed 'culture of indifference' toward sex assault allegations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In November 2019 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue, he screamed at her, according to the lawsuit, and then apologized after she started crying and told her to hit him, according to the suit.

He also "emotionally isolated" her "by placing demands on her time and controlling her," according to the suit.

"What the evidence is going to show is that he was a manipulative actor here and, because of her vulnerability at the time, he was able to manipulate her into being submissive to him," Coppola said. "And that's what predators do."

The woman confronted Akl about "his inappropriate touching," according to the lawsuit, but he told her she was mistaken about his motivations and "portrayed himself as a savior figure to help her through her grief."

According to the suit, the woman brought her concerns about Akl to UB officials three times: on Dec. 18, 2019, when she told the director of her residency program; in January 2020, when she completed a performance evaluation of him; and this past February when she sent a letter through her attorney.