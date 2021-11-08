Lawsuit: Student says being marked as Black patient makes it harder to get kidney transplant

The civil suit, filed in U.S. District Court on Oct. 1, accuses Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, Kaleida Health and UBMD Physicians' Group of racial discrimination.

In the algorithm, there are no other choices aside from Black or non-Black, including no option for a person of mixed race. And the algorithm is set up so individuals who are Black are subject to a "race-correction multiplier," according to the suit.

A Black person's score is several points higher than a non-Black person with the same kidney function, giving the appearance that the Black person's kidney is healthier, according to the complaint.

The racial factor in the algorithm is "based on the false assumption that on average, Black persons have greater muscle mass than white persons," an assumption with no basis in science or medicine, but which instead has roots in the days of slavery, according to the suit.

Crowley, his family and their attorney declined to comment for this story.

University of Rochester Medical Center, which includes Strong Memorial, denies race played any role in Crowley's care and said that Crowley remains on the transplant list, the organization said in an emailed statement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month