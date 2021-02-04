Lawsuit: Police aided bounty hunters who held pregnant woman, toddler at gunpoint

Seven Buffalo police officers were at the scene of the late-night raid, orchestrated by two Pennsylvania bounty hunters who walked up the front porch steps at 31 Oakdale Place drawing a shotgun and AR-15 semi­-automatic rifle, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday.

The loud pounding on the front door startled Jake Reinhardt and his pregnant fiance, Taylor Schmieder, along with their 3-year-old daughter, who were sleeping in the downstairs apartment.

"Open it up or we'll kick it in!" one bounty hunter shouted.

Before long, Reinhardt would be forced outside at gunpoint, shirtless and shoeless on a cold January night. Without showing a warrant and without consent from anybody who lived in the house, the two bail recovery agents searched the premises. That's when the two encountered Schmieder, holding her 3-year-old daughter, and they ordered her to put her crying child down and put her hands up, according to the lawsuit filed by occupants of the home.

The two were looking for a fugitive, Luke Reinhardt, the brother of Jake, who was not at the two-family home.