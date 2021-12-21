Lawsuit: Niagara Jail medical team refused to believe inmate's sore backside was due to bullet wound

Brown, seeking monetary damages, filed the complaint on his own, without the help of a lawyer. He has been sending off other lawsuits from behind prison walls as well. For his latest federal court claim, the court system sent him a packet of instructions telling him how he can proceed as his own attorney.

His legal complaint doesn’t say when he went through his ordeal or why he didn’t seek treatment immediately after realizing he had been shot.

Apparently, he was wounded more than two years before filing his lawsuit this week, because the state prison system’s website says Brown’s latest turn as a state inmate began in November 2019.

Brown, 42, had been sentenced the previous month to felony counts of drug possession, criminal mischief and driving while impaired. He could be held until August 2025 unless paroled or given conditional release. He had, among other things, rammed a stolen car into a state police vehicle after troopers stopped him briefly.