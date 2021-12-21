Lawsuit: Niagara Jail medical team refused to believe inmate's sore backside was due to bullet wound

The inmate says he told the nurses at the Niagara County Jail that the painful lump on his buttocks was a bullet wound.
No, he was told, it was just a pimple. Then, his lawsuit goes on to say, he was told it was staph infection, MRSA, and placed in isolation.
Weeks later, according to Germaine V. Brown’s federal lawsuit, medical personnel at the Elmira Correctional Facility went beneath the surface.
They found a bullet fragment.
In his lawsuit, Brown says he was right all along and endured pain needlessly because the Niagara County Jail staff didn’t listen to him.
He is suing the county, its Sheriff’s Office and PrimeCare Medical, a Pennsylvania company hired to provide medical, dental and mental health care at the jail.
The county attorney did not return a telephone message seeking comment, but lawyers hired by Niagara County moved to dismiss Brown's lawsuit, largely on technical grounds, when he first filed it in State Supreme Court, without naming PrimeCare as a defendant.
The company, which has been faulted in other lawsuits and in a state investigation of a Niagara County inmate's death, also did not respond to a request for comment.
Brown, seeking monetary damages, filed the complaint on his own, without the help of a lawyer. He has been sending off other lawsuits from behind prison walls as well. For his latest federal court claim, the court system sent him a packet of instructions telling him how he can proceed as his own attorney.
His legal complaint doesn’t say when he went through his ordeal or why he didn’t seek treatment immediately after realizing he had been shot.
Apparently, he was wounded more than two years before filing his lawsuit this week, because the state prison system’s website says Brown’s latest turn as a state inmate began in November 2019.
Brown, 42, had been sentenced the previous month to felony counts of drug possession, criminal mischief and driving while impaired. He could be held until August 2025 unless paroled or given conditional release. He had, among other things, rammed a stolen car into a state police vehicle after troopers stopped him briefly.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Jr. lost his temper with Brown, who had been arrested multiple times over the years, when he sentenced him in October 2019. As Brown protested his sentence, Kloch shot back: "You think I'm happy? How many times did I let you out? Yeah, five years. You worked hard for it," The Buffalo News reported at the time.
Brown had already served five years in prison for slashing a man’s throat, but that conviction was eventually overturned on a technicality. A plea deal was arranged that allowed Brown, a Jamaican national, to remain in the United States.
Brown wrote his lawsuit from the Orleans Correctional Facility in Albion, where he now serves his time. He described his frustration and worsening condition as the Niagara County Jail’s medical team treated the wound with antibiotics and bandages. He wrote that one of his legs eventually swelled as he awaited transfer to the state prison system.
“The defendants knew, or should have known, that the proper medical standard in the instant matter was to x-ray the area,” Brown wrote, adding that he told the staff “on three occasions that there was a great chance that the pain and infection was the result of a bullet wound.”
The staff at the Elmira prison initially relied on the Niagara jail staff’s assessment of the wound and treated it in the same manner, according to Brown’s complaint. But when the Elmira staff noticed the wound was not healing, they did an incision and found the bullet fragment, the suit says.