Lawsuit claims homeless man shot by Buffalo police posed no threat

The City of Buffalo and two police officers are being sued for the September 2020 shooting of a mentally ill homeless man by police.
Barbara J. Henley, the legal guardian of Willie N. Henley, is accusing the city, the Buffalo Police Department and the two officers of negligence, using excessive force and violating his civil rights when he was shot by police shortly after 3 p.m. Sept. 12, 2020, near Genesee and Ash streets.
Officer Karl Schultz had no legal justification for shooting Willie Henley, who posed no threat to police and did not point a weapon at anyone, according to the suit.
Those assertions differ from the account previously offered by Schultz's attorney, who said the officer fired twice at Henley after Henley hit Officer Alyssa Peron three times with a baseball bat. Those alleged strikes followed Peron's attempt to use a metal baton to strike Henley in the abdomen and "take him down," Thomas H. Burton, the officers' attorney, previously said.
The shooting followed months of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. It also sparked new protests in Buffalo.
It also raised questions about why Tasers or other less-lethal weapons had not been issued to police officers. Since then, some Tasers have been distributed.
Willie Henley, who was 60 and living at the Buffalo City Mission at the time he was shot, suffered injuries including a lacerated liver and a fractured rib, according to the lawsuit.
That Saturday 16 months ago was Peron's third day on the job, and Schultz was her field training officer.
Shortly before 3 p.m. that day, police received a 911 call about a person having a mental health crisis, Erie County prosecutors have said. According to the person who called, an older man had been yelling for hours and was holding a baseball bat, a prosecutor told a City Court judge in October 2020 when bail was set for Henley, who faced two felony charges.
Officers followed the man on foot for several blocks before he hit one officer twice with the bat and was swinging for a third hit when the other officer shot him, prosecutors said.
Records from the Police Department's "Computer-Assisted Dispatch" system indicate the timeline and locations of officers assigned to respond, including entries marked 3:01 p.m. that state "has a bat in his hand," then "highly irrational male screaming."
A witness told The Buffalo News he saw someone roll on the ground, but couldn't tell if it was a police officer or Henley. The witness said he saw Henley had a bat but did not see him swing it.
Henley was arraigned in Buffalo City Court two days later on assault and weapons possession charges. After the incident, he was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to the abdomen before being transferred to the Erie County Holding Center. In March 2021, following reports from two independent doctors, a judge found him not competent to stand trial and he was sent to a psychiatric facility.
An attorney for Barbara Henley filed the lawsuit in State Supreme Court in December. Attorneys for the city had the case moved to federal court last week because the case involves alleged civil rights violations.
In the city's response to the lawsuit filed in court last week, attorneys denied the allegations and offered a number of defenses, including that Schultz's use of deadly force was justified and it was "necessary in self-defense and/or defense of others."
At the time of the shooting, Henley was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear in mental health court after being charged in 2017 with hitting a Buffalo police officer, District Attorney John Flynn said in March. Henley pleaded guilty in that case, which was transferred to mental health court for sentencing, Flynn said.
The incident with Henley was not the first time Schultz fired his weapon. He also shot at a teenager in 2012, causing injuries that left him paralyzed from the chest down. A grand jury cleared Schultz and his partner, finding they fired in self-defense. The shooting victim obtained a $4.5 million legal settlement with the city in 2020.
