Lawsuit claims homeless man shot by Buffalo police posed no threat

It also raised questions about why Tasers or other less-lethal weapons had not been issued to police officers. Since then, some Tasers have been distributed.

Willie Henley, who was 60 and living at the Buffalo City Mission at the time he was shot, suffered injuries including a lacerated liver and a fractured rib, according to the lawsuit.

That Saturday 16 months ago was Peron's third day on the job, and Schultz was her field training officer.

Shortly before 3 p.m. that day, police received a 911 call about a person having a mental health crisis, Erie County prosecutors have said. According to the person who called, an older man had been yelling for hours and was holding a baseball bat, a prosecutor told a City Court judge in October 2020 when bail was set for Henley, who faced two felony charges.

Officers followed the man on foot for several blocks before he hit one officer twice with the bat and was swinging for a third hit when the other officer shot him, prosecutors said.