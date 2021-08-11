Lawsuit accuses retired Amherst police officer of sexually abusing child

Walter, who coached area youth baseball and hockey teams for many years, now resides in Mechanicsville, Va.

He was accused of molesting the same child in a lawsuit filed in 2020 that named as defendants Walter, Amherst Youth Hockey, USA Hockey and the New York State Amateur Hockey Association.

Walter coached the plaintiff on Amherst Youth Hockey teams, and sexually abused him when he was 13 to 17 years old while they were at various youth hockey events, that lawsuit alleges.

In court papers in that case, Walter denied sexually abusing the child.

Those lawsuits, which are pending, did not identify Walter as a former police officer.

The latest lawsuit, against the Town of Amherst and its police department, Babe Ruth League Inc. of Hamilton, N.J., and Mathewson-McCarthy Baseball Inc. of Williamsville, is among an avalanche of Child Victims Acts suits filed in recent weeks.

A two-year window for filing lawsuits over child sexual abuse that occurred outside the normal statute of limitations expires Saturday.

Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa said Tuesday the town denies it has any liability in the case.