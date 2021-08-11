Lawsuit accuses retired Amherst police officer of sexually abusing child

A retired Amherst police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenaged boy in a lawsuit filed against the town and its police department.
Larry Walter, who retired in 1994 after 20 years as an officer, is accused in a Child Victims Act lawsuit filed Friday that also names several youth baseball organizations as defendants.
The 57-year-old Erie County man who filed the lawsuit was a player on a Christy Mathewson Little League team that Walter coached when Walter allegedly molested him from 1977 to 1981.
The lawsuit alleges Walter was acting in his official capacity as a police officer at times when the sexual assaults occurred.
Attorney Amy Keller, who represents the plaintiff identified in court papers only as LG 70 Doe, said Walter was on duty as a police officer during some of the assaults, and that he was armed with his police weapon when the incidents occurred.
Walter's attorney, Patrick Brown, said Tuesday he had not seen the lawsuit, but he noted "Walter's position is that he denies any wrongdoing.”
He said no one else has ever accused Walter of sexually abusing them.
Walter, who coached area youth baseball and hockey teams for many years, now resides in Mechanicsville, Va.
He was accused of molesting the same child in a lawsuit filed in 2020 that named as defendants Walter, Amherst Youth Hockey, USA Hockey and the New York State Amateur Hockey Association.
Walter coached the plaintiff on Amherst Youth Hockey teams, and sexually abused him when he was 13 to 17 years old while they were at various youth hockey events, that lawsuit alleges.
In court papers in that case, Walter denied sexually abusing the child.
Those lawsuits, which are pending, did not identify Walter as a former police officer.
The latest lawsuit, against the Town of Amherst and its police department, Babe Ruth League Inc. of Hamilton, N.J., and Mathewson-McCarthy Baseball Inc. of Williamsville, is among an avalanche of Child Victims Acts suits filed in recent weeks.
A two-year window for filing lawsuits over child sexual abuse that occurred outside the normal statute of limitations expires Saturday.
Town Attorney Stanley Sliwa said Tuesday the town denies it has any liability in the case.
"We’re in the process of investigating the matter. We’re hampered by the fact that it’s such an old matter. We’re trying to determine if we still have his personnel file. It’s quite frankly absurd that they would be suing a case that is this old against the Town of Amherst," Sliwa said.