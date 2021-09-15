Lawnmower stolen from Broadway firehouse

Someone stole a lawnmower from Engine 22's firehouse earlier this week, according to a Buffalo police report.
The theft happened at 7:52 a.m. Monday at the Buffalo Fire Department facility at 1528 Broadway, about four blocks west of Bailey Avenue.
The stolen Honda lawnmower was valued at $750.
The theft was reported Tuesday, according to the police report.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today