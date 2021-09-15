 Skip to main content
Lawnmower stolen from Broadway firehouse
Someone stole a lawnmower from Engine 22's firehouse earlier this week, according to a Buffalo police report.

The theft happened at 7:52 a.m. Monday at the Buffalo Fire Department facility at 1528 Broadway, about four blocks west of Bailey Avenue.

The stolen Honda lawnmower was valued at $750.

The theft was reported Tuesday, according to the police report.

