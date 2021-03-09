Lawmakers to question Sheriff Howard as deputies' wrongdoing comes to light

A civil deputy uses a Sheriff's Office database to spy on his girlfriend and confront a rival. Corrections officers meet up for sex with inmates soon after they are freed. A deputy crashes his department-issued truck and faces drunken-driving charges.
The Erie County Legislature wants to talk with Sheriff Timothy B. Howard about the employee misconduct that has been exposed since police disciplinary files became public documents in New York.
The sheriff, who is in the final months of a tumultuous 16 years in office, has agreed. He is scheduled to answer questions posed by the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
It won’t be the first time the Republican has sat before the Democratic-controlled Legislature to defend his oversight of an agency that employs more than 1,000 people and spends more than $100 million a year. While little change has come from those previous sessions, this week’s dialogue could add fodder to the political campaigns vying to succeed Howard, now that he has opted to not run for re-election.
Howard has so far relied on aides to comment on the recently revealed wrongdoing and has said little publicly, if anything, about the cases. Here are some of the matters Public Safety Committee Chairman Howard J. Johnson, D-Buffalo, told the sheriff they should discuss:
Confronting a rival
In 2019, Daniel E. Zlotek, a civil deputy who had been with the department for about 12 years, drove by his girlfriend’s house and saw, among the vehicles parked there, a pickup truck he did not recognize. The next day, according to an internal summary of his case, Zlotek ran the plates on a department computer, even though the computer and motor vehicle data are to be used only for legitimate government purposes.
But Zlotek went further. After learning the truck’s owner played for the Buffalo Bisons, the deputy went the next day to Sahlen Field to confront the player. In uniform, on duty and driving a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, the deputy quizzed the player about his involvement with his girlfriend, internal records show.
“He wanted me to say something that he was picturing in his head,” former Bison Anthony J. Alford, who is now with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, told The Buffalo News in January, after The News acquired the case file through a Freedom of Information Law request.
“I just told him, whatever it is you’re thinking, that’s not what it is,” Alford said.
Zlotek was suspended for seven days.
Sex with former inmates
In 2018, internal investigators began examining rumors that male corrections officers at the county Correctional Facility in Alden were having sex with female inmates and bringing them contraband. State and federal laws make it a crime for a guard to have sex with an inmate because, with the power imbalance, inmates are not capable of consenting.
The officers who were under suspicion denied having sex with inmates, and Howard’s internal investigators never proved they did.
However, one now-former officer, Keith Roberts, admitted to sexually suggestive contact with female inmates while they were clothed, records show. He was suspended for 30 calendar days in 2018.
Two other officers, Ronald Dolyk and John Valenti, admitted to meeting female inmates on the outside for sex, according to official documents. While that was not a crime, it violated Sheriff’s Office prohibitions on associating with former inmates or people who have been involved in criminal activity.
Dolyk was suspended for seven days. Valenti resigned rather than be fired because he had initially lied about the matter, records show.
Corrections Officer Matthew Reardon received a letter of reprimand for contacting a former inmate on social media, according to his file.
Actions of a jail sergeant
Two female inmates in 2020 made serious allegations against Robert Dee, an Erie County Holding Center sergeant who once married a woman he met behind bars.
One of the inmates who came forward said she saw Dee kissing and fondling one of her acquaintances as he supervised an inmate cleaning crew, according to official documents. An investigation into that accusation hit a dead end when the female inmate Dee supposedly fondled denied it.
But a second female inmate soon after said she and Dee would flirt, have adult conversations and sexual contact in private moments when she was assigned to a cleaning crew, an internal summary of that case indicates. The woman repeated the allegation to investigators even after her release.
While this second investigation, too, ended as unfounded, Jail Management Superintendent Thomas Diina told The News last year that Holding Center watch commanders were told to avoid assigning Dee to units housing women.
DWI charge
On a clear night in October, Deputy Aaron Naegely drove his department vehicle, an unmarked black pickup truck, off a rural road in Aurora into a residential yard. The vehicle was heavily damaged, but Naegely was unhurt.
The department said the deputy was off-duty at the time. His timesheet says his workday ended at 4 p.m., about four hours before the crash. The truck still contained the prescription drugs that the deputy would collect at drop-off locations as part of his job.
The Sheriff’s Office said Naegely had been drinking. The deputy, who worked on the sheriff’s programs to prevent substance abuse, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more. He has pleaded not guilty.
Naegely's case came to light as a criminal matter that the Sheriff's Office reported to the public, not as a disciplinary case that needed a Freedom of Information Law request in order to be unearthed. He was suspended without pay.
Minor discipline
Johnson, the Public Safety Committee chairman, told the sheriff in a written invitation that he would like to ask why the vast majority of employees who are investigated are exonerated or face only minor discipline. Deputy Keith Capodicasa's case could be one such example.
Capodicasa in 2016 was convicted of insurance fraud for reporting his personal vehicle stolen when he actually had abandoned it after a minor crash. With the conviction, the sheriff gave him a last-chance agreement: Any more infractions and he would be fired.
Less than two years later, the deputies who staff the lockup in the Family Court building failed to return a defendant to the Holding Center by the end of the day. Jail deputies scrambled to retrieve the defendant that same evening.
An investigation found that deputies staffing the lockup had been leaving at least a half an hour early but stating on timesheets that they worked until 5 p.m., according to internal records.
Capodicasa, the records showed, was among the deputies engaging in the practice. Despite the last-chance agreement, the deputy was given a letter of reprimand, not terminated. The Sheriff's Office told The News that the last-chance agreement expired days before the wrongdoing was discovered.