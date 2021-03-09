Lawmakers to question Sheriff Howard as deputies' wrongdoing comes to light

A civil deputy uses a Sheriff's Office database to spy on his girlfriend and confront a rival. Corrections officers meet up for sex with inmates soon after they are freed. A deputy crashes his department-issued truck and faces drunken-driving charges.

The Erie County Legislature wants to talk with Sheriff Timothy B. Howard about the employee misconduct that has been exposed since police disciplinary files became public documents in New York.

The sheriff, who is in the final months of a tumultuous 16 years in office, has agreed. He is scheduled to answer questions posed by the Legislature’s Public Safety Committee at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

It won’t be the first time the Republican has sat before the Democratic-controlled Legislature to defend his oversight of an agency that employs more than 1,000 people and spends more than $100 million a year. While little change has come from those previous sessions, this week’s dialogue could add fodder to the political campaigns vying to succeed Howard, now that he has opted to not run for re-election.