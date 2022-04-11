Landlord Robert Morgan expected to plead in mortgage fraud case

Robert Morgan, a Rochester-based landlord accused in a wide-ranging mortgage fraud scheme, is expected to enter a guilty plea to a reduced charge Tuesday in a Rochester courtroom.

One of Morgan’s defense lawyers, Joel Cohen, declined to say Monday what charge Morgan might plead to. But Morgan’s morning hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford will follow a string of pleas to lesser charges by his co-defendants.

Three were allowed to plead guilty to misdemeanors in recent weeks as the U.S. Attorney’s Office negotiated deals that were far less severe than the dozens of charges initially lodged.

The government seemed to back off as the judge grew impatient with the prosecutors’ slow pace in turning over to the defense the reams of emails and computer documents they had gathered as evidence.

Three Morgan defendants plead guilty to significantly reduced charges in surprise plea deals Four years after unveiling the first of three separate mortgage fraud indictments against Rochester real estate mogul Robert C. Morgan and several other defendants, the federal government has dropped almost all of its claims against most of the remaining defendants.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In recent weeks, mortgage broker Frank Giacobbe, Morgan Management’s chief financial officer Michael Tremiti, and Morgan’s son Todd, who also is a company official, pleaded guilty to bank larceny of less than $1,000. It’s a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine, plus a year of probation. However, the plea agreements call for no jail time and a fine of up to $9,500.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, who did not hold her title when the Morgan investigation began, agreed to the lesser charges as defense lawyers for the three prepared to hold an evidentiary hearing that would spotlight the federal government’s slow movement in turning over evidence.

Giacobbe’s attorney, Herb Greenman, said he intended to call federal agents and one of the federal government’s information technology employees to the witness stand to inquire about the pace.

At the time, Morgan’s attorneys were negotiating with federal prosecutors seeking a disposition of his charges. Lawyers on both sides appeared before the judge last week for a closed-door status conference. Tuesday’s hearing was announced late Monday afternoon.

The Buffalo News first reported the federal investigation into Morgan Management in September 2017. At the time, Morgan Management owned more than 36,000 apartment units in 14 states and was fast becoming one of the Buffalo area’s biggest landlords. But Robert Morgan’s empire is largely gone as a result of the indictment, as he was forced to sell more than half of his business.

He and his co-defendants were accused of orchestrating a scheme in which they falsified documents submitted to lenders to obtain more than $500 million in commercial real estate loans. Prosecutors alleged they deceived lenders into extending far more in credit than the value of their properties justified.

According to a re-filed indictment in 2021, the defendants provided false information to lenders to purchase properties, refinance properties and build properties. As part of the applications for mortgage loans, the defendants submitted false rent rolls, which included non-existent tenants and inflated rents, prosecutors said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.