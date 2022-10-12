Landlord arraigned on charge of violating rules on lead paint

A landlord who rented a residence on Buffalo's Lower West Side to tenants despite an Erie County Health Department order has been arraigned on a count of willful violation of health laws, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.
Carrie A. Preischel, 40, of Boston, was released pending an appearance for further proceedings Nov. 14 before City Court Judge Gary Wilson.
Flynn said that a "Do Not Occupy" notice had been posted on the property at 468 Fargo Ave. after an inspection by a public health sanitarian in January 2020 revealed unsafe levels of lead.
Flynn noted that some mediation work had been done, but the property still was not in compliance when a second notice was posted in January 2021.
Nevertheless, Flynn said, the property reportedly was rented to another tenant, who stayed through February 2022.
Preischel is the third landlord to be prosecuted by the Erie County District Attorney's Office for a lead paint violation since the public health law went into effect in 2014.
Any Erie County resident concerned about exposure to lead is advised to contact LEADSAFE Erie County at 716-961-6800 or email leadsafe@erie.gov.
