Lancaster woman who embezzled more than $220,000 gets probation

A Lancaster bookkeeper who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $220,000 from her employer, Acme Bearings Corp., will not go to prison, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek sentenced Karen Titus, 58, to five years of probation and ordered her to pay back all of the money she stole.

Titus admitted she stole $223,428 from Acme Bearing between July 2016 and June 2019. The thefts were discovered after an internal audit found she had written 138 checks from the company's account to pay her credit card bills and that she had also diverted cash payments to herself. She was fired in June 2019.

She pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of second-degree grand larceny and has since paid back $50,000, prosecutors said. Acme also received $15,000 in insurance payments.

Maki Becker

