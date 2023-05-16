A Lancaster woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to animal cruelty charges for injuring a dog that was being boarded at her home, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 47-year-old Andrea L. White pleaded guilty before Lancaster Town Court Justice Anthony J. Cervi to one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, the highest sustainable charge against her. White also pleaded guilty to failure to provide proper sustenance, a misdemeanor under State Agriculture and Markets Law.

On July 18, 2022, White was hired to board a mixed breed terrier named Nyxxi at her home. When the dog's owner attempted to retrieve his pet on Aug. 5, White told him that Nyxxi had escaped from her vehicle during a collision in Orchard Park. The dog's owner reported the incident to Lancaster police, who obtained a search warrant for White's residence. Investigators found nine dogs inside, including Nyxxi, who was injured.

Nyxxi was treated at an emergency veterinary hospital for a fractured and dislocated limb, a neck laceration and missing teeth.

White was released on her own recognizance and faces a maximum of one year in jail when she is sentenced Aug. 1.