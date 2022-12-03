Lancaster police: Report of man with gun inside Regal theater 'unfounded'

A report of a man with a gun inside the Regal Theater on Transit Road on Friday night turned out to be "unfounded," a statement from the Lancaster Police Department said.
The movie theater at 6707 Transit Road was evacuated, and a large number of police officers from multiple agencies responded to the report.
Lancaster police received the report at about 7:40 p.m.
Police conducted a "thorough search of the complex," the statement said.
Lancaster police were assisted by officers from Amherst, Cheektowaga, NFTA and NYS Environmental Control police departments, along with state police and deputies with the Erie County Sheriff's Office.