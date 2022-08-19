Lancaster police arrest woman on felony charge after finding 7 stolen dogs

Stemming from a missing dog report last week, Lancaster police announced Friday the arrest of a woman accused of stealing seven dogs.

Andrea White of Lancaster was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and additional charges could be forthcoming, according to a news release from the Lancaster Police Department. Detectives sought and executed a search warrant Wednesday for White's Lancaster home, in which they found the missing dog and eight other dogs, two of which were licensed to White.

Law enforcement officials were originally tipped off when a dog owner reported suspicions White had kidnapped his dog after she agreed to board it at her home from July 18 to Aug. 1, according to the report. When the owner tried to retrieve his dog, a terrier mix, from White, she told him that the dog had run away.

The owner filed a police report Aug. 10 and, after police executed the search warrant, the terrier mix was returned to its owner "with obvious injuries that occurred while in the care of Andrea White," including a broken front leg, neck laceration and several missing teeth.

The six remaining dogs were taken from White by Lancaster Dog Control officers and will be held until their ownership can be determined. The investigation is ongoing, the report added.