Lancaster police arrest two youths for allegedly breaking into vehicles

  • Updated
Two Buffalo youths were arrested by Lancaster police early Wednesday for allegedly breaking into vehicles in the town, according to a posting on the department's Facebook page.

Police were to dispatched at 2:58 a.m. to Woodgate Drive where the pair was located, one of whom was carrying a plastic bag full of loose change. Both were detained by police and numerous items that police said had been stolen from vehicles in the neighborhood were recovered from the teens. They included a wallet, a drivers license, air pods and multiple credit cards, police said.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Roman Sanders, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He was released on an appearance ticket. The other suspect, a male youth under 18 years old, was issued an appearance ticket for Family Court and released to the custody of a guardian.

The arresting officers were identified as William Delano, Brandon Monin and Thomas Fowler. 

