Lancaster police arrest Buffalo man in domestic violence case at Transit Road hotel

A Buffalo man was arrested Tuesday after Lancaster police officers and detectives were called to a hotel on Transit Road for a report of two people injured in a guest room.

According to police, when they arrived on the scene, they found a 31-year-old man lying in the doorway of the room, covered in blood and in a state of unresponsiveness. An injured woman also was found in the room, police said. Both the man and the woman were transported by Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation determined that the man, Mitchell R. Odell of Buffalo, has been arrested three separate times by Buffalo police in the past two years for domestic violence against the woman.

Also a stay away order of protection from Buffalo City Court against Odell was in effect.

Odell was charged with aggravated criminal contempt, second-degree strangulation, aggravated family offense, third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Odell remains in the custody of Lancaster police at ECMC, pending arraignment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.