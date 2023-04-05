Lancaster police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Michael L. Stasiuk, 20, in connection with the vandalism of Patriots and Heroes Park outside Russell's Steaks, Chops & More restaurant.

Stasiuk, of Lancaster, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Lancaster Town Court on charges of second-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and fifth-degree possession of stolen property, police said in a news release.

Stasiuk, who was released under supervision, is scheduled to return to court May 11.

Stasiuk is accused of breaking off a replica bazooka from the statue of a soldier and smashing sculptures and light fixtures with it in front of the Transit Road restaurant on March 2.

Police said March 20 they had identified a suspect and filed charges, but could not release more information until he was in custody.