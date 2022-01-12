 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancaster mechanic pleads guilty in fatal crash and harassment of victim's family
A Lancaster mechanic who was behind the wheel of a vehicle that crashed in 2019, killing his passenger, and then sent threatening messages to the victim's family members pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to criminally negligent homicide and aggravated harassment, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Allen Stirling indictment

Allen Stirling.

A jury trial against Allen J. Stirling, 50, had started Tuesday.

Authorities said that on the night of May 13, 2019, Stirling was driving on William Street in Lancaster when he lost control of his SUV and crashed near Bowen Road.

Prosecutors said Stirling, an auto mechanic, knew that the vehicle was unsafe to drive. His passenger, Jodie Anstett, 41, of Lancaster, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Stirling later sent threatening messages via text and social media to Anstett's family.

Stirling, who was released on his own recognizance, faces up to 4 years in prison when he is sentenced at 9:30 a.m. May 2.

