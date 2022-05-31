Lancaster man pleads guilty in 2020 death of 18-year-old bicyclist

A Lancaster man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felonies for killing an 18-year-old bicyclist and injuring another almost two years ago, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Kevin J. Czajka pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and second-degree vehicular manslaughter for the Aug. 28, 2020, incident on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster, prosecutors said.

Czajka, 55, was driving under the influence of alcohol and fled the scene without reporting, police said. He was tracked to his home by police who found several pieces of the vehicle at a few different spots along the roadway.

Maytham Vukelic, 18, a 2020 graduate of East Aurora High School, was killed. The other bicyclist struck, who was hospitalized several days, was Vukelic's friend, a 17-year-old from Clarence.

Czajka faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on June 24.

Vukelic planned to become an arborist and an outdoor adventure guide.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

