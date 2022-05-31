 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancaster man pleads guilty in 2020 death of 18-year-old bicyclist

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Lancaster man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felonies for killing an 18-year-old bicyclist and injuring another almost two years ago, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Kevin J. Czajka pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and second-degree vehicular manslaughter for the Aug. 28, 2020, incident on Pleasant View Drive in Lancaster, prosecutors said.

Czajka, 55, was driving under the influence of alcohol and fled the scene without reporting, police said. He was tracked to his home by police who found several pieces of the vehicle at a few different spots along the roadway.

Maytham Vukelic, 18, a 2020 graduate of East Aurora High School, was killed. The other bicyclist struck, who was hospitalized several days, was Vukelic's friend, a 17-year-old from Clarence.

People are also reading…

Czajka faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced by State Supreme Court Justice Paul Wojtaszek on June 24.

Vukelic planned to become an arborist and an outdoor adventure guide.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Lawsuit: Canisius College professor sexually harassed female students

Heralded biology professor Michael Noonan frequently traveled across the world with Canisius College students, filming wildlife and making videos aimed at conserving the natural environment. But Noonan’s actions on one of those trips and on campus – including allegations that he repeatedly sexually harassed female students – are now the focus of a federal lawsuit against the college.

Watch Now: Related Video

Largest dam removal in US history set to begin in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News