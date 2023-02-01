Lancaster man charged with production and possession of child pornography

A Lancaster man was arrested Wednesday and charged by criminal complaint with the production and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

According to prosecutors, the Lancaster Police Department received information Jan. 8 alleging that 41-year-old Jacob Schmidbauer recorded a sexually explicit video of a young girl. During their investigation, law enforcement officers seized 22 electronic devices that allegedly belonged to Schmidbauer, as well as a Secure Digital, or SD, card. Prosecutors said that a review of the SD card discovered 32 video clips, which included the sexually explicit video of the minor female victim.

The charges against Schmidbauer carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine. He made an initial appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being held.