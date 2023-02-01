 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lancaster man charged with production and possession of child pornography

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Lancaster man was arrested Wednesday and charged by criminal complaint with the production and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.

According to prosecutors, the Lancaster Police Department received information Jan. 8 alleging that 41-year-old Jacob Schmidbauer recorded a sexually explicit video of a young girl. During their investigation, law enforcement officers seized 22 electronic devices that allegedly belonged to Schmidbauer, as well as a Secure Digital, or SD, card. Prosecutors said that a review of the SD card discovered 32 video clips, which included the sexually explicit video of the minor female victim.

The charges against Schmidbauer carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 30 years and a $250,000 fine. He made an initial appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and is being held.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News