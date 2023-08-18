A Lancaster town judge has ruled that a service dog who bit a neighbor is dangerous and will remain in the town animal shelter until he decides whether the animal should be euthanized or rehabilitated.

Judge David Stabler presided over a six-hour hearing Thursday night involving a 4-year-old male Alaskan Malamute owned by village of Lancaster resident Joshua Gilley.

Bandit helps Gilley get through seizures, which he suffers a result of a traumatic brain injury sustained in a car crash more than 10 years ago.

"I'm pretty lost without my dog," he said.

Supporters of Gilley, his dog and the village resident Bandit bit attended the court session, which ended shortly after 11 p.m. Gilley has not been charged in connection with the incident.

Bandit accidentally got out of his home June 28 on Wren Avenue and made his way to East Drullard Avenue, one street away.

Jillian Durkin was outside with her son and other children when Bandit approached, she testified during the Lancaster Town Court hearing.

Durkin said she started to panic when she saw the dog because he had previously bitten her husband.

Nicholas Durkin testified Bandit bit him on the arm about two years ago, but he did not report the incident or need medical attention.

In June, Bandit first approached the Durkins' 8-year-old son and pushed his head into the child's midsection, then did the same to a little girl, Jillian Durkin said. The girl screamed and the dog growled. That's when Durkin grabbed Bandit by the collar to get him away from the girl, she testified.

Gilley said in court that Bandit nuzzles his head into people as a sign that he wants to be petted.

Bandit bit Durkin in the arm and didn't let go, eventually pushing her through her home's glass storm door. He continued biting her until neighbors came to help.

Lancaster man, advocacy group hope to save service dog from being euthanized Joshua Gilley of Lancaster is desperate to get his service dog, Bandit, returned to him. Bandit was taken away after the dog was inadvertently let loose and bit a neighbor who may have tried to to grab him by the collar, and now he could be euthanized.

Durkin was bitten on both arms and required treatment for her injuries at Erie County Medical Center, she testified. She said she needed a stitch to close a wound on one of her arms.

When Durkin showed her arms to the judge during the hearing, Stabler said there was "substantial" scarring from the bite marks.

In the days following the incident, Durkin said, she was unable to work or drive because of the pain and swelling in her arms. She couldn't shower on her own, prepare meals for herself or her children and had trouble sleeping, she said.

More than a month after the attack, Durkin testified, she still has pain in her arms and has an upcoming appointment with a specialist because she's concerned about nerve damage.

Gilley said in court that he's had Bandit since the dog was about 6 weeks old and the dog has helped him mentally and physically. Bandit helps Gilley control his seizures and protects him when he is seizing. Since Bandit was taken, Gilley said his seizures have been "a lot worse" and more frequent.

After hearing the testimony from 10 witnesses, the judge ruled Durkin's injuries were serious enough to deem Bandit a dangerous dog.

Bandit has been held in the town animal shelter since after the incident and will remain there until Stabler makes a final determination about what happens next. He said he plans to announce his decision Thursday in court.

Stabler told prosecutors and defense lawyers to provide additional written arguments as he weighs his decision.

Katie Gallagher, a certified dog trainer who specializes in aggression cases, evaluated Bandit at the animal shelter. She testified Thursday that he can be rehabilitated and should not be put down.

Gallagher recommended improvements Gilley can make to his home to prevent Bandit from getting out again. She said said she is willing to work with Gilley to train Bandit.

Though the attack happened in the Village of Lancaster, the case had to be moved to Town of Lancaster Court after both village justices recused themselves because they knew members of the bite victim's family.

Following the hearing, town prosecutor Thomas Fowler said he believes the judge made the right decision. He said Bandit should be removed from his home.

"The safety of this neighborhood is more important than his selfish need for a dog," Fowler said of Gilley during his closing argument.

Gilley's attorney, Matthew Albert, said Bandit can, and should be, returned to his owner.

Albert owns an animal rescue group called the Against All Oddz Animal Alliance. He said he's committed to helping Gilley make the recommended improvements to his home to keep Bandit from escaping again.

"Bandit deserves to be back with Josh (Gilley)," Albert said. "He really does. Not a doubt in my mind."