Lancaster burglar sentenced to jail after DNA solved 2017 cold case

A Lancaster man has been sentenced to jail time for a 2017 home burglary cold case that was solved through DNA evidence.

Kyle G. Mitchell, 53, was sentenced Wednesday to six months in jail and five years of postrelease supervision by Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

In what has been described as a "cold case" by the DA's office, DNA analysis linked Mitchell with the burglary, which occurred Dec. 5, 2017, in a home on Newell Avenue in Lancaster.

At about 11:20 p.m. the night of the crime, a resident returned home to find that the kitchen window had been broken and a sum of cash was missing from a cabinet.

Detectives from the Lancaster Police Department collected blood evidence from the counter under the broken window as well as throughout the home, and that evidence was submitted to the Central Police Services lab.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted burglary on Nov. 30, 2020.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.