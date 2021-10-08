Lackawanna police seek info on Grape Street shooting

Lackawanna police are looking for the public's help in the investigation of a shooting last week that wounded a 22-year-old man.

The shooting happened at about 6:55 p.m. Sept. 28 near 20 Grape St., said Lackawanna Police Capt. Joseph Leo.

The victim, who was not a Lackawanna resident, was in a vehicle when the gunfire started and then got out and ran. He was shot in both sides of his neck, his back and each leg, Leo said.

The victim, who was not cooperative with police, has been released from the hospital.

At least two people shot the man, and police recovered roughly 20 to 25 shell casings at the scene, Leo said.

Detectives believe the shooters fled in a black Jeep Cherokee.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call 827-6410.

