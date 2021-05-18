 Skip to main content
Lackawanna police say missing 20-year-old woman found safe
Lackawanna police say missing 20-year-old woman found safe

Shylah Baca, 20, has been found safe, police said.

 Photo courtesy Lackawanna Police Department

Lackawanna police said Tuesday a missing 20-year-old woman has been found safe.

The mother of Shylah Baca had last made contact with her daughter on Saturday, police said in a Facebook post.

