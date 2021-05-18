Lackawanna police say missing 20-year-old woman found safe

Lackawanna police said Tuesday a missing 20-year-old woman has been found safe.
The mother of Shylah Baca had last made contact with her daughter on Saturday, police said in a Facebook post.
